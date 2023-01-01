August Horch Museum

Zwickau’s top attraction is this amazing car museum that will enlighten and entertain even non-petrolheads. Housed within the original early-20th-century Audi factory, the gleaming and imaginatively presented exhibits range from old-timer gems, such as the 1911 Horch Phaeton, to the latest Audi R8. And, of course, there are plenty of Trabants (three million were produced in town here until 1990) and other eastern European cars.

The museum more than doubled in size after a new wing was opened in November 2017.