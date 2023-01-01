Dom St Marien

Packed with touchingly naive wooden and stone sculpture, Freiberg's outstanding Lutheran cathedral contains the first large organ built by the famous master, Gottfried Silbermann, in 1714. Apart from the celebrated instrument, which is still in active use, highlights include the stone-carved Tulip pulpit (1505) and wooden figures of smart and foolish virgins adorning central columns (1505–20). Equally striking is the 15th-century pietà, a wooden sculpture of the Virgin Mary holding the body of Jesus taken from the cross.

The ticket office (also for concerts) is located in a separate building on the left of the main entrance.