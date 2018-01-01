Welcome to Eisenach

The modest appearance of hilly Eisenach, a small town on the edge of the Thuringian Forest, belies its association with two German heavyweights: Johann Sebastian Bach and Martin Luther. Luther went to school here and later returned to protective custody in the Wartburg, now one of Germany’s most famous castles and a Unesco World Heritage site. A century later, Bach, the grandest of all baroque musicians, was born in a wattle-and-daub home and attended the same school as Luther had. Eisenach also has a century-old automotive tradition – the world’s first BMW rolled off the local assembly line in 1929. And when it’s time to shake off culture and civilisation, remember that the famous Rennsteig hiking trail is only a hop, skip and jump away.