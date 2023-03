Ornate furnishings, carriages and paintings pack the Schlossmuseum, one block east of Luisenplatz. It occupies the southeast corner of the Schloss complex, one-time residence of the landgraves and grand dukes of Hessen-Darmstadt. Rebuilt after WWII damage, it is now part of Darmstadt's university, the Technische Universität Darmstadt. The only way to visit is on one-hour tours (in German; some guides speak English).