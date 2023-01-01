Established in 1899 at the behest of Grand Duke Ernst Ludwig, the former Künstlerkolonie (artists' colony) at Mathildenhöhe is famous for its Darmstädter Jugendstil architecture. Its on-site museum displays supremely elegant Jugendstil furniture, tableware, textiles, ceramics and jewellery.

Prices for temporary exhibitions vary. The area is surrounded by a lovely hilltop park with fountains; on the western slope is a Russian Orthodox chapel. From the centre, take bus F.

Free one-hour tours in English take place at 4pm on the first Thursday of each month.