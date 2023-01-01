Dom zu Brandenburg & Museum

On an island in the middle of town, the Dom was founded more than 850 years ago and is predominantly Gothic in style. It's filled with a bevy of treasures, most notably the carved 14th-century Bohemian altar in the south transept, the vaulted painted Bunte Kapelle (Coloured Chapel) in the north transept and the medieval stained glass in the choir. The museum has outstanding medieval vestments and a so-called Hungertuch (hunger blanket, 1290) with embroidered medallions depicting Jesus' life.