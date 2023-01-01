Schloss & Park Sanssouci

This glorious park and palace ensemble is what happens when a king has good taste, plenty of cash and access to the finest architects and artists of the day. Sanssouci was dreamed up by Frederick the Great (1712–86) and is anchored by the eponymous palace, his favourite summer retreat, a place where he could be 'sans souci' (without cares). His grave is nearby.

Frederick's great-great nephew, King Friedrich Wilhelm IV (1795–1861), added a few more palaces and buildings, which reflect his intense love for all things Italian.

The palaces are fairly well spaced – it's almost 2km between the Neues Palais and Schloss Sanssouci. Take your sweet time wandering along the park's meandering paths to discover your personal favourite spot.