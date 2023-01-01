Schloss Charlottenhof

The jewel of Park Charlottenhof, this small palace started out as a baroque country manor before being expanded by Karl Friedrich Schinkel for Friedrich Wilhelm IV in the late 1820s. The building is modelled on classical Roman villas and features a Doric portico and a bronze fountain. Peter Joseph Lenné designed the surrounding gardens, creating a harmonious blend of architecture and nature. Schinkel also designed much of the Biedermeier-style furniture.

A combination ticket with the nearby Römische Bäder costs €8/6.