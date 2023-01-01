Like arms of a starfish, five roads merge into the Grosser Stern roundabout at the heart of the huge Tiergarten park. The Victory Column at its centre celebrates 19th-century Prussian military triumphs and is crowned by a gilded statue of the goddess Victoria. Today it is also a symbol of Berlin’s gay community. Climb 285 steps for sweeping views of the park.

The column originally stood in front of the Reichstag until the Nazis moved it here in 1938 to make room for their Germania urban planning project. The pedestal was added at the time, bringing the column height to 67m. Film buffs might remember the Goddess of Victory on top from a key scene in Wim Wenders’ 1985 flick Wings of Desire. In July 2008, shortly before becoming US president, Barack Obama gave a speech in front of 200,000 people here.