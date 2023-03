The Academy of Arts has a pedigree going back to 1696 but its cultural programming is solidly rooted in the here and now. It covers all forms of artistic expression, from architecture to literature to music, theatre and digital media, and also stages high-profile exhibits.

A sculpture by Henry Moore fronts the late-1950s building by Werner Düttmann, a student of Hans Scharoun. Inside are a well-stocked bookshop and a ho-hum cafe.