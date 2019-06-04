Berlin’s rulers used to hunt boar and pheasants in the rambling Tiergarten until garden architect Peter Lenné landscaped the grounds in the 19th century. Today it's one of the world’s largest urban parks, popular for strolling, jogging, picnicking, frisbee tossing and, yes, nude sunbathing and gay cruising (especially around the Löwenbrücke).

It is bisected by a major artery, the Strasse des 17 Juni. Walking across the entire park takes at least an hour, but even a shorter stroll has its rewards.