Haus der Kulturen der Welt

This highly respected cultural centre showcases contemporary non-European art, music, dance, literature, films and theatre, and also serves as a discussion forum on zeitgeist-reflecting issues. The gravity-defying parabolic roof of Hugh Stubbins’ extravagant building, designed as the American contribution to a 1957 architectural exhibition, is echoed by Henry Moore’s sculpture Butterfly in the reflecting pool.

Computerised chime concerts ring out at noon and 6pm daily from the nearby 68-bell carillon, and live concerts take place on Sunday at 3pm from May to September (also at 2pm in December).