It’s been burned, bombed, rebuilt, buttressed by the Wall, wrapped in fabric and finally turned into the modern home of the German parliament by Norman Foster: the 1894 Reichstag is indeed one of Berlin’s most iconic buildings. Its most distinctive feature, the glittering glass dome, is served by a lift and affords fabulous 360° city views. For guaranteed access, make free reservations online; otherwise try scoring tickets at the Reichstag Visitors' Centre for the same or next day. Bring ID.

At the top, pick up a free auto-activated audio-guide to learn about the building, landmarks and the workings of parliament, while following the ramp spiralling up around the dome’s mirror-clad central cone. There's a special guide geared towards children aged six to 13.