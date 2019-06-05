The glass-and-concrete Paul-Löbe-Haus contains offices for the Bundestag’s parliamentary committees. It’s filled with modern art that can be viewed only during free guided tours (in German) at 2pm on Saturday. Advance online registration is required.

From above, the imposing building looks like a double-sided comb, while the central atrium on the inside could double as a bowling alley for giants. A double footbridge links it to the Marie-Elisabeth-Lüders-Haus across the Spree in a visual symbol of reunification.