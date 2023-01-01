Site of Hitler’s Bunker

Historic Mitte

Berlin was burning and Soviet tanks advancing relentlessly when Adolf Hitler killed himself on 30 April 1945, alongside Eva Braun, his long-time female companion, hours after their marriage. Today, a parking lot covers the site, revealing its dark history only via an information panel with a diagram of the vast bunker network, construction data and the site’s post-WWII history.

The interior was blown up and sealed off by the Soviets in 1947. The 2004 movie The Downfall vividly chronicles Hitler’s last days in the Führerbunker.

