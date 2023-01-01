Ort der Information

This chilling exhibit under the Holocaust Memorial examines personal aspects of this unfathomable chapter in human history by movingly lifting the veil of anonymity from the six million Holocaust victims. Poignant and heart-wrenching, these exhibits will leave no one untouched. A graphic timeline of Jewish persecution during the Third Reich is followed by a series of rooms documenting the fates of individuals and families.

The most emotional perhaps is the darkened Room of Names, where the names and years of birth and death of Jewish victims are projected onto all four walls while a solemn voice reads their short biographies.