DZ Bank

Historic Mitte

Constrained by rigid building regulations, architect Frank Gehry had to transfer his trademark sculptural approach to the atrium of the Berlin headquarters of the DZ Bank. If the doors are open, pop in to catch a glimpse of the glass-roofed atrium with its expressive free-form sculpture that’s actually used as a conference room.

