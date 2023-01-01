Holocaust Memorial

Inaugurated in 2005, this football-field-sized memorial by American architect Peter Eisenman consists of 2711 sarcophagi-like concrete columns rising in sombre silence from the undulating ground. You’re free to access this maze at any point and make your individual journey through it. For context visit the subterranean Ort der Information, whose exhibits will leave no one untouched. Audioguides and audio translations of exhibit panels are available.

Free English tours are offered at 3pm on Saturday.