The Amerika Haus was a United States–sponsored cultural and information centre with a library, cinema and exhibition spaces. Designed by Bruno Grimmek, it was built in 1956–57 as part of the Interbau building exposition and remained in operation until 2006. In 2014, the renowned C/O Berlin photography exhibition space took residence here.

After the building was pelted with eggs and rotten fruit during the anti-Vietnam War student protests of the 1960s and '70s, it became less and less accessible, turning into a virtual fortress after 9/11 and eventually closing down in September 2006. Plans to open a West Berlin museum here were ditched in favour of restoring the structure and giving C/O Berlin a shiny new venue.