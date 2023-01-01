This 18th-century country estate, with its frilly neo-Renaissance facade and surrounding park, once served as the residence of Prussian ministers and high-ranking court officials. Today it’s a nice place for strolls, picnics or summer concerts in the park, or to catch a glimpse of the lifestyle of a well-to-do Berlin family in the late 19th century by taking in the museum’s five period rooms.

The palace is in the southern district of Neukölln, about 1km west of U-Bahn station Parchimer Allee via Fulhamer Allee. Take M46 from the U-Bahn station to avoid the walk.