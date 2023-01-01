This sunken neobaroque century-old garden comes with a secret: strolling past the flower beds and cascading fountain, you are actually standing in a reclaimed gravel pit. Ponder this as you sip a cuppa in the cafe, then check out the latest exhibit in the adjacent gallery. In summer join locals for free film nights or alfresco classical, jazz and world-music concerts.

From U-/S-Bahn station Neukölln, follow Karl-Marx-Strasse north for 250m, turn left on Schierker Strasse and continue 125m to the park.