Welcome to Mestia
Top experiences in Mestia
Mestia activities
Tour to Mestia from Tbilisi
Day 1: Becho-Mestia. You'll be picked up at your location of choice in Tbilisi, then set off directly for Mestia. The road passes the Enguri Hydro Power Plant dam as you enter the Enguri River valley. Then you'll visit the village of Becho, famous for its magnificent view of the spear-shaped double summit of Mt. Ushba. From there, the road passes through medieval villages, giving you an up-close look at towers built between the 9th and 12th centuries. The famous towers, with their unique architecture and historical role in Georgia, represent UNESCO World Heritage Sites. You'll arrive by evening in Mestia, the main town of the Svaneti region.Day 2: Mestia. Spend the day getting to know the incredible mountain town of Mestia and its surrounding villages. You'll start by visiting the Margiani Tower Museum, followed by the globally famous Svaneti Museum of History and Ethnography, Mestia. The trip will continue to neighboring villages, where you'll have a chance to explore medieval churches and chapels.Day 3: Mestia-Ushguli. From Mestia, you'll travel to Ushguli, the highest-altitude inhabited village in Europe, at 2,100 meters. Ushguli sits at the bottom of Mount Shkhara, and consists of four villages: Chvibani, Zhibani, Chazhashi and Murqmeli. Enjoy stunning views of Mount Shkhara, before returning to Mestia.Day 4: Zugdidi-Archeopolis. Descend from the mountain region around Mestia to Zugdidi, the central town of the Samegrelo region. Here you'll see a medieval castle and the Dadiani Dukes Palace, and will also be able to visit the Zugdidi Museum where you'll encounter the famous Napoleon's Mask. Your next destination is Archeopolis in the ancient town of Kolheti – the site of the Golden Fleece in Greek mythology. Learn about this fascinating city that played a pivotal role in the 7th century Byzantine-Sasanian War. You will stay the night in Kutaisi.Day 5: Kutaisi-Gelati-Tbilisi. Start the day with a visit to Bagrat Cathedral, the masterpiece of Georgian medieval architecture, built in the 11th century. Next, you'll visit the famous Motsameta and Gelati monasteries, founded by King David IV, which served as the cultural and intellectual center of Georgia. Return to Tbilisi.The tour includes all transportation, full-time guide and accommodation. Accommodation choice is offered up front and confirmed by customer. The accommodation can be hotels, guest houses and apartments. The accommodation will be chosen in price range set by our side. After confirmation, the company does not take responsibility for accommodation quality.
Mountains and canyons - private 3-days trip to Svaneti via Martvili and Okatse canyons
We start our tour from Tbilisi in the early morning hours.. The day-by-day schedule looks as following:Day 1 visit Martvili canyon with several small waterfalls and rivers, where you can also take a boat trip through the water filled gorge. visit Okatse canyon and walk on a hanging bridge some 140m above the canyon walk to Kinchkha waterfall, one of the tallest waterfalls of Georgia Night in Kutaisi, the ancient capital of Colchis kingdom Day 2 drive to Mestia via Enguri dam, second highest concrete arch dam in the world short hike to Chaladi glacier or Koruldi lakes folk night at the most famous traditional restaurant Night in Mestia Day 3 visit Hatsvali, the view point of Mestia and ski resort transfer to Tbilisi
5-day Georgia Tour from Kutaisi
Day 1: Kutaisi – Bagrati – Gelati – Motsameta – Kutaisi Arrive at Kutaisi International Airport. Meet your guide and drive to Kutaisi. Check-in to the hotel. After breakfast start sightseeing in the second biggest city of Georgia – Kutaisi, which according to the legend was the ultimate destination of the Jason and Argonauts searching for the Golden Fleece. Visit Bagrati Cathedral, one of the best samples of medieval architecture towering over Kutaisi and visible from almost any point in the city. Next stop is Gelati Academy built by King David the Builder in the 12th century. Gelati was the center of spiritual and scientific life of the Middle Ages, the tomb of Georgian kings and the cult place for pilgrims. It is under UNESCO protection as an object of cultural and historical legacy. Continue to Motsameta monastery to enjoy fantastic views over the Rioni river gorge. Drive back to Kutaisi to overnight at the hotel. Day 2: Kutaisi – Prometheus Cave – Mestia In the morning, drive to Prometheus cave where you will walk in 1.5 km long tunnel to enjoy breath-taking views of stalactites, stalagmites, petrified waterfalls, underground rivers and lakes along the cave. Underground light system filled with LED lights of all rainbow colours marvellously highlights natural beauty of Prometheus cave. In the afternoon, head to mysterious Svaneti passing by Inguri gorge. This region is a birthplace of the svans, a unique ethnic group, who distinguish with their amazing old culture and traditions. Svaneti is also famous with its original and authentic architecture and is dubbed “the land of thousand towers”. Those towers used to play an important economic and defensive role in the history of Svaneti. There are still dozens of the towers – Middle Ages stone houses with fire watchtowers; and churches. In the evening visit Mestia Ethnographic Museum, original svan house “machubi” and “koshki” tower. Overnight at the hotel. Day 3: Mestia – Ushguli – Mestia After the hotel breakfast drive to Ushguli village, the highest standing settlement in Europe (2200 m). Ushguli architectural complex is a valuable architectural and historical monument listed in the World heritage of UNESCO for its exclusiveness. There are about 70 families living in Ushguli. Spend time in Ushguli strolling old narrow streets. Visit Lamaria Church complex with impressive 12th century wall frescoes. Locals believe that Queen Tamar was buried under this church. Enjoy picturesque view of the Mount Shkhara. Return to Mestia. Overnight at the hotel. Day 4: Mestia – Zugdidi – Kutaisi Drive back to Kutaisi after breakfast. On the way, stop at Zugdidi, the regional centre of two united historical areas of Georgia – Samegrelo and Svaneti. Visit Dadiani Palaces History and Architectural Museum, one of the most important palaces in Caucasus. Continue driving to Kutaisi. Overnight at the hotel. Day 5: Kutaisi Check-out from the hotel till noon. T
4-day Private Tour to Svaneti Highlands from Batumi
Itinerary Day 1: Batumi-Zugdidi-Mestia After breakfast at the hotel your driver and guide will meet you at the lobby and you’ll start the journey to the north – Svaneti region. Svaneti is notable for its picturesque landscape, untouched nature and defensive towers scattered all over Upper Svaneti which are unique to the region. En route you’ll stop in Zugdidi take a guided tour in Dadiani Palaces Historical and Architectural Museum. Continue your way and pass through Enguri dam and stop to enjoy beautiful views on Enguri reservoir. Arrive in Mestia – the center of Svaneti region. The town contains a number of medieval monuments. Today you’ll visit Svan tower-museum of Margiani family from 12th c. The existence of these defensive towers is explained by the need of protection from invaders and natural disasters. Check-in at your hotel in Mestia, have dinner and relax. Overnight: 3* hotel in Mestia Day 2: Mestia-Ushguli-Mestia After breakfast at the hotel explore the Svaneti region. Start a 4x4 adventure on ground roads to Ushguli village – the highest permanently inhabited village in Europe. The whole village with its defensive fortifications is included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. Upon arrival explore Ushguli and its fortifications and then take a short walk towards Shkhara Glacier - the highest of peaks in Georgia. In the evening, get back to Mestia town for dinner and overnight at the hotel. Overnight: 3* hotel in Mestia Day 3: Mestia and its surroundings After breakfast at the hotel explore Mestia and its surroundings. Start your tour with a visit to Svaneti Museum of History and Ethnography. The Museum's collections include important archeological and ethnographic materials and a rich collection of Georgian manuscripts. Drive to small villages to explore several churches decorated with medieval frescos and murals and then back to Mestia. Ride up to Hatsvali ski station by aerial tramway to enjoy panoramic views over the mountains and the Ushba glacier. Get back to Mestia for dinner and overnight at the hotel. Overnight: 3* hotel in Mestia Day 4: Mestia - Batumi After breakfast at the hotel leave Mestia for Batumi. Arrive in Batumi and before you end the tour enjoy a walk in Batumi Botanical Garden – a beautiful and calm place for you to relax after a bit of a tiring journey. In the evening the guide and driver will drop you off at your place of stay in Batumi.Note: Svaneti museum photo is the courtesy of the Naional Museum of Georgia
4-day Private Tour to Svaneti from Kutaisi
ItineraryDay 1: Kutaisi-Zugdidi-MestiaAfter breakfast your driver and guide will meet you at your place of stay in Kutaisi and you’ll start your journey to the one of the remote regions of Georgia – Svaneti. The region is notable for its beautiful nature and unique defensive fortifications. Your first stop is Zugdidi town – the center of Samegrelo region. Here you’ll have guided excursion in Dadiani Palaces Historical and Architectural Museum which houses some important exhibits of natural cultural heritage of Georgia. Continue driving and reach Enguri dam, the second highest concrete arc dam in the world. Stop here to enjoy beautiful views on Enguri reservoir and continue to Mestia – the center of Svaneti region. Mestia was an important center of Georgian culture for centuries and contains a number of medieval monuments. Arrive in Mestia and visit tower-museum of Margiani family, which dates back to 12th century. Explore the tower and check-in at your hotel in Mestia, have dinner and relax. Overnight: 3* hotel in MestiaDay 2: Mestia-Ushguli-MestiaAfter breakfast at the hotel change the transport to 4x4 vehicles and start journey to Ushguli. Ushguli village is the highest permanently inhabited village in Europe. The whole village is included UNESCO World Heritage Sites list and preserves numerous Svan defensive towers. Arrive in Ushguli and explore the village. Then take a walk towards the foothills of Shkhara Glacier – the highest of peaks in Georgia (5193 m. above sea level). In the evening, get back to Mestia town for dinner and overnight at the hotel. Overnight: 3* hotel in MestiaDay 3: Mestia and its surroundingsAfter breakfast at the hotel have Mestia tour and start with a visit to Svaneti Museum of History and Ethnography. The Museum's collections include important archeological and ethnographic materials, a rich collection of Georgian manuscripts, and Georgian Orthodox icons painted in the unique Svan style. Drive to small villages to explore several churches decorated with medieval frescos and murals. Drive back to Mestia and ride up to Hatsvali ski station by aerial tramway to enjoy panoramic views over the mountains and the Ushba glacier. Get back to Mestia for dinner and overnight at the hotel. Overnight: 3* hotel in MestiaDay 4: Mestia - KutaisiAfter breakfast at the hotel leave Mestia for Kutaisi. Arrive in Kutaisi and before you end your tour enjoy sightseeing in Bagrati Cathedral – a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back to 11th century. In the evening the guide and driver will drop you off at your place of stay in Kutaisi.
Private tour: 4 days in the Highlands of Georgia from Tbilisi
Day 1: Tbilisi – Zugdidi – MestiaPick up from the hotel in Tbilisi and departure to Svaneti. Way to Svaneti is long, so we will make a few stops on our way. First we arrive in Zugdidi – administrative center of Samegrelo region to visit Dadiani Palace History and Architectural Museum – the former residence of Mingrelian Kings and Queens. Have lunch in Zugdidi restaurant with local dishes and continue way to Caucasus highlands. On the way, stop near Enguri Dam, currently being world’s second highest concrete arch dam – 271.5 m in height.In the evening, you’ll arrive in Mestia, the center of Svaneti and check in the hotel. Have dinner at the hotel and prepare for next day’s off-road adventure.Day 2: Mestia – Ushguli – MestiaAfter breakfast at the hotel board 4x4 vehicles and start driving to one of the most remote places in Europe – Ushguli village. The whole village with its fortifications is included in UNESCO World Heritage Sites. On the way, you’ll visit villages Ipari and Kala to see the churches rich with murals and frescos.After a picnic lunch en-route arrive in Ushguli. A short walk in the village leads to a small hilltop where the Lamaria Chapel is located, dating back to the 12th century. The Chapel is full of magnificent old frescoes. Explore the church and then take a relaxing walk towards the foothills of Shkhara glacier – the highest peak in Georgia (5068 m).Return back to Mestia in the evening for dinner and overnight at the hotel.Day 3: Mestia and its surroundings After breakfast at the hotel explore Mestia and its surroundings. First stop at Svaneti Museum of History and Ethnography, which houses old Georgian manuscripts, ethnographic and archaeological items, Georgian Orthodox icons painted in Svanetian style, and etc.Next, walk up to the tower-museum of Margiani (12th c.). Svan Towers are considered to be the symbol of Svaneti and a large portion of them date back to Medieval times. Explore the Margiani tower and take a break to have lunch in one of the local restaurants.After lunch you’ll visit the villages Latali and Lemjeri located near Mestia town. Visit several churches decorated with medieval frescos and murals and get back to Mestia for dinner and overnight.Day 4: Mestia – Zugdidi – Tbilisi After breakfast at the hotel start driving back to Tbilisi. On your way visit farmer’s market Zugdidi , where local ecologically clean fruit, vegetables and homemade Sulguni cheese are sold.Take a lunch break en-route and continue to Tbilisi. The tour ends with a drop off at your hotel in Tbilisi.