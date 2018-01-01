Welcome to Gori
In the 2008 war over South Ossetia (whose border reaches within 13km north of Gori), Gori was bombed by Russia, with at least 20 civilians killed, and most of the population fled before the town fell under Russian control for 10 days. Rows of single-storey refugee houses visible at Tserovani on the Tbilisi–Gori highway, and on Gori's northern edge, are reminders of that war.
The centre of town is the wide Stalinis moedani (Stalin Sq). The main street, Stalinis gamziri (Stalin Ave), runs 600m north from here to the large Stalin Museum. The bus station is 500m west of Stalinis moedani, along Chavchavadze.
Top experiences in Gori
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Gori activities
Full Day Private Tour in Mtskheta Gori Uplistsikhe
Pick up at hotel around 10:00 am. Travel to Mtskheta previous capital of Georgia. We will see Svetitskhoveli Orthodox cathedral, located in historic town of Mtskheta and built in 11th century. We will walk in the old city, we will visit Djvari monastery built in 6th century. Taking photos with very beautiful view of Mtskheta. After that we will visit town Gori where Joseph Stalin museum is located. We will visit town Uplistsikhe. Uplistsikhe is an ancient Rock-town in Eastern Georgia, some 10 kilometers East of the town of Gori. Uplistsikhe is identified by archaeologists as one of the oldest urban settlements in Georgia. Strategically located in the heartland of ancient kingdom of Kartli.
Full Day Private Tour in Mtskheta Gori Uplistsikhe
Our tour starts at 10:00am in the morning. Our English speaker driver/guide will pick you up from your accommodation in Tbilisi and we will go in ancient Mtskheta town which is previous capital of Georgia. Mtskheta is One of the oldest cities of Georgia. In Mtskheta we will walk in old city, after walking we will visit Svetitskhoveli Cathedral Svetitskhoveli is recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. It is currently the second largest church building in Georgia, after the Holy Trinity Cathedral. The present structure was completed in 1029 by the medieval Georgian architect Arsukisdze, although the site itself dates back to the early 4th century.Jvari Monastery is our second destination. Jvari Monastery is a sixth century Georgian Orthodox monastery near Mtskheta, eastern Georgia. Along with other historic structures of Mtskheta, it is listed as a World Heritage site by UNESCO. Jvari Monastery stands on the rocky mountaintop at the confluence of the Mtkvari and Aragvi rivers, overlooking the town of Mtskheta, which was formerly the capital of the Kingdom of Iberia. There will be very beautiful view of Mtskheta from Jvari monastery where we can take photos.After visiting incredible Mtskheta we will visit city Gori. In Gori we will see Joseph Stalin's Museum. Stalin was the leader of the Soviet Union, who was born in Gori.The museum has three sections, all located in the town's central square. It was officially dedicated to Stalin in 1957. With the downfall of the Soviet Union and independence movement of Georgia, the museum was closed in 1989, but has since been reopened, and is a popular tourist attraction.From Gori after 20 minutes driving we will go to Uplistsikhe (literally "the lord's fortress"). Uplistsikhe is an ancient rock-hewn town in Eastern Georgia, some 10 kilometers east of the town of Gori. Uplistsikhe is identified by archaeologists as one of the oldest urban settlements in Georgia. Strategically located in the heartland of ancient kingdom of Kartli.Built on a high rocky left bank of the Mtkvari River, it contains various structures dating from the Early Iron Age to the Late Middle Ages, and is notable for the unique combination of various styles of rock-cut cultures.after unforgettable tour in The Uplistsikhe cave complex we will go back in Tbilisi to your accommodation.
One Day Tour to Uplistsikhe Gori from Tbilisi: Private Tour
The trip will start from Tbilisi. First location to visit is Uplistsikhe. Uplistsikhe is the ancient town located in Kartli region of Georgia. Uplistsikhe is on the left side of river Mtkvari. Uplistsikhe contains structures from Iron age and Middle ages. Uplistsikhe is one of oldest settlements of Georgia, it is full of rock cut structures, caves and tunnels. The Christian church from 10th century stands on the top of summit. After Christianisation of Georgia the town has lost its importance. Our next destination is Gori. In Gori we will visit Gori Castle and several Museums. Gori Castle is 13th century fortified castle complex. It stands on top of mountain, watches over the city and Kartli.
8 Days Jeep Tour Caucasus Raid from Tbilisi
Day 1 Arrival to Tbilisi International Airport. Transfer to Hotel, resting for morning start of the trip. Staying in Tbilisi.Day 2 Mtskheta, Tbilisi Surroundings - Didgori Battle Site. Briefing about trip, handing over the jeeps. The group will Head to Trialeti Mountain Range. Arrival to Didgori Battle Site. You will see beautiful nature of Trialeri Range. Arrival to Mtskheta, visiting Svetitskhoveli Cathedral (the Living Pillar Cathedral) with history dating back from 1st - 4th - 5th - 11th centuries, staying in Mtskheta Hotel.Day 3 Ananuri - Kazbegi – Gergeti Trinity Church Briefing. The first stop will be at Jinvali water reservoir, Ananuri Fortress complex. Ananuri was a castle for Eristavi Dukes of Aragvi. The complex has been on the tentative list of inclusion into the UNESCO world heritage site program. Second stop will be by the fascinating views from the top of Jvari(Cross) Pass 2379 meters. Soon the road will enter Kazbegi. The main attraction point in Kazbegi is Gergeti Trinity Church, located on the top of the mountain at the elevation of 2170 meters. Staying in Kazbegi.Day 4 Uplistsikhe –Ateni Valley-Gori Castle Briefing. First location is Uplistikhe ancient rock cave town. After visiting Uplistsikhe, we will visit Ateni valley. Ateni was medieval city. Here is beautifull Gori castle. Staying in Gori.Day 5 Kareli-Kintsvisi-Gujareti-BakurianiBriefing. First stop Kintsvisi Monastery, consists of three churches, built in Golden age of Georgia 13th century. After Kintvisi monastery long journey through valleys and forests will start. On the way there are several monasteries, beautiful views and rivers. Soon the road will pass by Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park territory. By the evening we will be in Bakuriani. Staying in Bakuriani.Day 6 Lake Tabatckuri-Vardzia-Khertvisi Fortress-Rabat Castle-BorjomiBriefing. The road will go through beautiful forests and reach Tabatckuri Lake. The lake is on the elevation of 1991 meters. After seeing the lake, you will come to Vardzia Cave Monastery Complex, has more than 3000 cave rooms. The road goes by Kertvisi Fortress, built in 2nd century BC. The road goes though rocky valleys to Akhaltsikhe, the group will see the Rabat Castle. Staying in Akhaltsikhe.Day 7 Abastumani Observatory – Sairme – Prometeus CaveBriefing. First destination is Abastumani located on southern slopes of lesser Caucasus, it is famous of its nature. Here is Queen Tamar Arch Bridge. Next is Sairme Mineral Waters Resort. The road goes through beautiful forests. The last location is the Prometeus cave, its 1420 meters long, with incredible stalactites, stalagmites. Staying in Kutaisi.Day 8 Journey to Tbilisi, Shopping-Wine Gallery-AirportArrival to Tbilisi. Shopping in old Tbilisi. Visiting Wine Gallery, ancient Georgian wines tasting. Free time. Transfer to Tbilisi International Airport. The time and locations can vary depending on flight time.
8 Days Tour from Tbilisi in Georgia
Below round trip is bookable each week; any weekday of your arrival / departure will easily fit our itinerary; if your flights are in the middle of week, in this case Sunday will be a free day in Tbilisi.Sunday - Arrival Day - Meeting at the airport and transfer to a hotel in Tbilisi; Monday - Tbilisi old town walking tour - 10am - Excursion starts from Tbilisi old town, visit Sameba cathedral and via Metekhi Church and the bridge continue to Abanotubani district famous with Sulphur baths, by cable car visit Narikala Fortress, walk at Shardeni Street with lots of souvenir and gift shops; you will visit most important sights of the city: Sioni Cathedral and Anchiskhati basilica; Afterwards via Freedom square we take a stroll along Rustaveli Avenue, the main street in Tbilisi, through the parliament building tour ends at Kashveti church. Tuesday – Kakheti, the land of wine - 9am - Drive to fortified city of Sighnaghi and Bodbe Monastery. Continue to Telavi via A. Chavchavadze museum in Tsinandali. After a short walk at Telavi food market continue to famous Alaverdi cathedral, Ikalto Academy and Shuamta monastery complex; return to Tbilisi hotel via Gombori pass. Wednesday - Military Georgian Road across the Caucasus - 9am - Visit Ananuri fortress, alpine ski resort Gudauri and via Cross Pass arrival in Stephantsminda, drive up to Gergeti Trinity Church with the beautiful views of Kazbegi mountain peak and the village. Return to Tbilisi. Thursday - Mtskheta and Gori - 9am - City of Mtskheta: historical and architectural complex of Jvari, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Samtavro Convent. Continue visiting Uplistsikhe, Stalin's birth place and Museum in Gori. Return to Tbilisi. Friday - Kutaisi tour - 9am - Check out from Tbilisi hotel and drive to Georgia's second large city Kutaisi; excursion in the old Town, visit Bagrati Temple, historic and architectural complex of Gelati and Motsameta monastery. Check in to Kutaisi hotel. Saturday - Okatse Canyons - 9am - Depart to Okatse Canyons natural monument in Village Gordi, which is deep and narrow ravine, in the vicinity of the river Okatse. Along the canyon could be found several waterfalls**. Drive to Tbilisi and accommodation (guests with departure from Kutaisi airport will stay one more night at Kutaisi hotel before the flight). Sunday - Departure - Check out from hotel and transfer to airport for departure.* Kutaisi airport arrival - additional fee is 20 GEL for transfer to Tbilisi hotel** Up to 4000 meters walking distance
Gori-Uplistsikhe Old Towns
Our destination is the town of Gori, built in 1123 year by the most eminent king in Georgian history David the Builder. In Gori you can visit Stalin's house and the Stalin Museum which features the famous Stalin statue that was controversially standing in the main square up until June 2010. We continue our way to Uflistsikhe, the oldest cave town in Georgia. Back in the first millennium BC it was a flourishing city situated on the great east-west trade route, the Silk Road. Visitors can still walk among the ancient streets, rock-carved theatre, royal halls, pharmacy, pagan temples and Christian churches, while the remains of granaries and large clay wine vessels give us some clue as to the daily life of the inhabitants.