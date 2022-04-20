Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Adjara

Adjara has taken on the mantle of Georgia’s holiday coast since the loss of Abkhazia, Soviet Georgia's traditional summer destination. Centred on the boom town of Batumi, Adjara is the destination of choice for most Georgians – and many others – in search of summer fun, with a real party atmosphere in August. Travellers entering Georgia at the busy Sarpi border post with Turkey will find that this alluring region is their introduction to the country, and it's not a bad one at all.

Though Adjara’s beaches are mostly stony, the subtropical climate is fantastic and the scenery gorgeous, with lush hills rising behind the coast, and peaks topping 3000m inland, giving a dramatic backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Indeed, a drive though the region's largely Muslim hinterland is very rewarding, offering superb scenery scattered with picturesque mountain villages.

Explore Adjara

  • Batumi Boulevard

    Everyone soon finds themselves strolling along Batumis bulvari, the park strip fronting the main beach, originally laid out in 1884 and now stretching 7km…

    Batumi Botanical Garden

    Batumi’s Botanical Garden, 8km northeast of town, was founded in 1912 by Russian botanist Andrei Krasnov. With many subtropical and foreign species, it…

    Batumi Archeological Museum

    This excellent museum showcases some of the many valuable archaeological discoveries made in Adjara, particularly at the Gonio Apsaros Fortress. The main…

    Gonio Apsaros Fortress

    Gonio's fortress, an impressive piece of Roman-Byzantine military architecture, covers 47,000 sq metres within a rectangle of high stone walls with 18…

    Ali & Nino

    The 7m-high, ethereally moving, metal sculpture Woman and Man, by Tamar Kvesitadze, is universally known as Ali & Nino after the protagonists of Kurban…

    Cable Car

    This 2.6km-long cable car carries you up to a shopping-cafe-restaurant complex on Anuria Hill, 2586m above Batumi, for panoramic views over the city. It's…

    Ortajame Mosque

    Batumi’s only surviving mosque, built in the 1860s, is finely painted in pinks, greens and blues, with Quranic calligraphy on the walls – but is no longer…

    Medea Monument

    Towering over Evropas moedani is this striking portrayal of Medea, the local princess who would help her future husband Jason obtain the Golden Fleece. A…

    Batumi Tower

    Georgia's tallest building (even if much of it is its needle), the 200m-high Batumi Tower boasts a mini Ferris wheel of deeply questionable aesthetic…

