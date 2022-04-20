Adjara has taken on the mantle of Georgia’s holiday coast since the loss of Abkhazia, Soviet Georgia's traditional summer destination. Centred on the boom town of Batumi, Adjara is the destination of choice for most Georgians – and many others – in search of summer fun, with a real party atmosphere in August. Travellers entering Georgia at the busy Sarpi border post with Turkey will find that this alluring region is their introduction to the country, and it's not a bad one at all.

Though Adjara’s beaches are mostly stony, the subtropical climate is fantastic and the scenery gorgeous, with lush hills rising behind the coast, and peaks topping 3000m inland, giving a dramatic backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Indeed, a drive though the region's largely Muslim hinterland is very rewarding, offering superb scenery scattered with picturesque mountain villages.