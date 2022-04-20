Vast and jaw-droppingly original, this Zaha Hadid building is a majestic statement of fluid 21st-century architecture forming abstract waves and peaks…
Georgia, Armenia & Azerbaijan
This thrillingly mountainous, scenically spectacular and culturally diverse region is where Asia and Europe rub up against each other, with often unpredictable and fascinating results.
The Great Caucasus
The vast mountain range forming a natural border between the South Caucasus and Russia, the Great Caucasus runs from the Black Sea to the Caspian and provides the most astonishing scenery in the region, its sequence of dramatic peaks fronted by green river valleys and unbelievably picturesque villages. The mountain regions are strung with spectacular walking and riding trails where ruined fortresses, watchtowers and ancient churches are often perched in achingly picturesque locations. Each country has superb day hike potential, but high in the Great Caucasus, Georgia’s Svaneti, Kazbegi and Tusheti regions are particularly ideal for longer distance village-to-village treks.
Exhilarating Landscapes
Elsewhere, the Lesser Caucasus in Georgia and Armenia and the Talysh Mountains in Azerbaijan have glories of their own. At lower altitudes you'll find idyllic farms, vineyards and woodland as well as arid semi-deserts, rocky gorges and even some alluring beaches. Each of the three nations has modern ski resorts, while rafting and paragliding are possible in Georgia, where climbers can also scale Mt Kazbek and several other 5000m peaks. Delve underground in Armenia’s many caves, or explore Azerbaijan's Caspian hinterland, where natural curiosities include mud volcanoes and even water that catches fire.
Asia Meets Europe
While the South Caucasus is a relatively small region, it's made up of three highly diverse countries, features three ethnically distinct breakaway republics, one isolated exclave and at least 16 different languages, all within an area smaller than the UK. This is a cultural crossroads where Europe meets Asia and where influences from Russia, Iran, Turkey and Central Asia have been absorbed over the centuries into proudly distinctive local cultures. Here social attitudes remain traditional and family networks rule supreme despite three decades of fast-paced change since the end of the Soviet Union.
Multifaceted Cultures
Antique forts, monasteries, churches and ruins pepper the region. History buffs can disentangle their Bagratids from their Bolsheviks, while the region's bigger cities boast some excellent museums, splendid galleries and a rich theatrical heritage. Savour all this with deep-rooted hospitality, wonderfully varied food made from some of the best natural ingredients on earth and reinvigorated wines from the original home of viniculture. The ever-improving tourism infrastructure in the South Caucasus may seem modest by European standards, but come here soon, before these ancient lands lose their rough edges, and you'll discover what's been keeping visitors coming for centuries.
Explore Georgia, Armenia & Azerbaijan
- HHeydar Aliyev Center
Vast and jaw-droppingly original, this Zaha Hadid building is a majestic statement of fluid 21st-century architecture forming abstract waves and peaks…
- Gelati Monastery
This Unesco World Heritage–listed monastery complex, on a wooded hillside 8km northeast of Kutaisi, is an outstanding example of Golden Age architecture…
- Geghard Monastery
Named after the lance that pierced Christ’s side at the crucifixion (a shard is now on display at the museum in Etchmiadzin), this World Heritage–listed…
- Udabno Monastery
Less of a monastery than a series of cave-hewn chapels, Udabno runs along a steep escarpment looking down to grassy plains in Azerbaijan. While many caves…
- Vardzia
The remarkable cave city of Vardzia is both a cultural symbol and a spectacular natural phenomenon with a special place in Georgian hearts. King Giorgi…
- Armenian Genocide Memorial & Museum
Commemorating the massacre of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1922, this institution uses photographs, documents, reports and films to…
- Tsminda Sameba Church
This 14th-century church 2200m above Stepantsminda has become almost a symbol of Georgia for its incomparably photogenic hilltop setting with mighty Mt…
- Svetitskhoveli Cathedral
This extraordinary (and for its time, enormous) building dates from the 11th century, early in the golden age of Georgian church architecture. It has an…
- History Museum of Armenia
Its simply extraordinary collection of Bronze Age artefacts make this museum Armenia's pre-eminent cultural institution and an essential stop on every…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Georgia, Armenia & Azerbaijan.
