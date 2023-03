Built in 1434 and once home to the Dukes of Savoy, this turreted and ivy-clad castle was restored to its former glory in the late-19th century. It has a garden for summer dining and a 22-hectare vineyard (buy a bottle on site). It's 2km northeast of central Thonon.

Inside the castle, visitors can explore chambers dressed in 19th-century style and watch a short educational film.