Source Cachat

Locals take pleasure in hauling huge canisters to these outdoor taps and filling them with Évian water, straight from the source. The taps are framed by pink-and-white neoclassical archways resembling an iced cake.

The glass, wood and wrought-iron building, across the street on rue Nationale, is the Buvette Cachat, an art-nouveau masterpiece from 1903.

Évian water originally rose to acclaim in the late 18th century, when a nobleman proclaimed that sipping from the spring had cured his liver problems.