Covering 7.74 hectares, Parc Georges Brassens (named for the French singer-songwriter and poet, who lived nearby) has a large central pond bordered by lawns, and gardens featuring roses and medicinal and aromatic plants. The sloping hill is home to a wine-producing vineyard and an apiary. Also here is the Monfort theatre (look for the building with a conical roof) with dance, circus and theatre performances, and the weekend book market, Marché Georges Brassens.