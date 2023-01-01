Petite Ceinture du 15e

This former railway corridor of Paris' historic Petite Ceinture steam railway stretches for 1.3km, with biodiverse habitats including forest, grassland and prairies supporting 220 species of flora and fauna. In addition to the end points, there are three elevator-enabled access points along its route: 397ter rue de Vaugirard; opposite 82 rue Desnouettes; and place Robert Guillemard. Ultimately the goal is to open the entire section of track between parcs Georges Brassens and André Citroën, around 3km in all.