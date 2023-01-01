Parc André Citroën

In 1915 automotive entrepreneur André Citroën built a vast car manufacturing plant here in the 15e. After it closed in the 1970s, the vacated site was eventually turned into this forward-looking 14-hectare urban park. Its central lawn is flanked by greenhouses, dancing fountains, an elevated reflecting pool, and smaller gardens themed around movement and the (six) senses. The helium-filled sightseeing balloon Ballon de Paris is located here. Check seasonal hours signposted at the entrances.