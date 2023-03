Drift up and up but not away – this helium-filled balloon in Parc André Citroën remains tethered to the ground as it lifts you 150m into the air for spectacular panoramas over Paris. The balloon plays an active environmental role, changing colour depending on the air quality and pollution levels. From September to April, the last 'flight' is 30 minutes before the park closes. Confirm ahead any time of year as the balloon doesn’t ascend in windy conditions.