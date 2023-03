Monumental bronzes fill the house and workshop where sculptor Antoine Bourdelle (1861–1929), a pupil of Rodin, lived and worked. The three sculpture gardens are particularly lovely, with a flavour of Belle Époque and post-WWI Montparnasse. The museum usually has a temporary exhibition (adult/child from €8/free) going on alongside its free permanent collection. You can rent an audioguide at reception (€5).