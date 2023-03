This 19-hectare cemetery opened in 1824 and is Paris’ second largest after Père Lachaise. Famous residents include writer Guy de Maupassant, playwright Samuel Beckett, sculptor Constantin Brancusi, photographer Man Ray, industrialist André Citroën, Captain Alfred Dreyfus of the infamous Dreyfus Affair, legendary singer Serge Gainsbourg and philosopher-writers Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir.