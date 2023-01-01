Musée Atelier Zadkine

Russian cubist sculptor Ossip Zadkine (1890–1967) arrived in Paris in 1908 and lived and worked in this cottage for almost 40 years. Zadkine produced an enormous catalogue of sculptures made from clay, stone, bronze and wood. The museum covers his life and work; one room displays figures he sculpted in contrasting walnut, pear, ebony, acacia, elm and oak. Admission is only free when there is no temporary exhibition; otherwise adult/child admission is €8/free.