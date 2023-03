This history museum is devoted to the WWII German occupation of Paris, with its focus on the Resistance and its leader, Jean Moulin (1899–1943), and the Liberation of Paris in August 1944. Opened on 25 August 2019 – the 75th anniversary of the city's liberations, it's housed in the Ledoux pavilions, built in 1787 by architect Claude-Nicolas Ledoux, opposite Les Catacombes.