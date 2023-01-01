Institut Giacometti

Opened in 2018, this museum housed in the former studio of artist Paul Follot, in a gold-tiled art deco private mansion (a listed historical monument), is dedicated to Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti (1901–66), who lived and worked in the area. The 350-sq-metre space has a reconstruction of Giacometti's studio, along with 350 of his sculptures, 90 of his paintings and over 2000 of his drawings. Admission is by prior online reservation only; you can't just turn up.

Three to four temporary exhibitions take place per year.