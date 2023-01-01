Tour Montparnasse

Spectacular views unfold from this 210m-high smoked-glass-and-steel office block, built in 1973. A speedy elevator whisks visitors up in 38 seconds to the indoor observatory on the 56th floor, with multimedia displays. Finish with a hike up the stairs to the 59th-floor open-air terrace (with a sheltered walkway) and bubbly at the terrace's Champagne bar. This venerable building is undergoing a makeover – major renovation works started in early 2020 and are due for completion in 2024.

The tower also houses the city’s highest restaurant, Ciel de Paris.