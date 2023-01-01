La REcyclerie

An abandoned Petite Ceinture train station has been repurposed as an eco-hub with an urban farm along the old railway line, featuring community vegetable and herb gardens and chickens. They provide ingredients for the mostly vegetarian cafe-canteen (tables stretch trackside in summer and the station houses a cavernous dining space). In turn, food scraps replenish the chickens and gardens. Beehives on the roof produce honey. Look out for regular upcycling and repair workshops, flea markets and various other events.

Free guided tours of the complex (in French) depart at 4pm on Tuesday and Saturday; sign up in advance online.