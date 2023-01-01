The Islam Cultural Institute hosts concerts, poetry readings, film screenings, temporary exhibitions, art workshops and cooking classes, all generally related to North Africa or the Middle East. There's a North African cafe with a mosaic-tiled terrace. Ask about fascinating walking tours of the surrounding Goutte d'Or neighbourhood (prices vary), with themes such as street art or flavours of Africa. The ICIC has a second building nearby with more exhibition space and a hammam.
Institut des Cultures d'Islam-Léon
Montmartre & Northern Paris
