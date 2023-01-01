Brasserie la Goutte d'Or

An earthy reflection of the gutsy, multiethnic quartier of La Goutte d'Or, this craft brewery is the brainchild of brewmaster Thierry Roche, who turns to the local 'hood for inspiration: spicy red beer Château Rouge is named after the local metro station; fruity IPA Ernestine evokes the street in La Goute d'Or where beer was brewed in the early 1900s; Petite Pigalle evokes the cabarets of Pigalle. Taste and buy in its taproom.

Check its Facebook page for upcoming events, including themed pairings, live music, informal guided tours and so on.