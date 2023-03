Built on the site of a former prison, this magnificent 1844-completed church has a richly decorated, colonnaded interior inspired by Roman basilicas. Highlights are stained-glass windows by Charles-Laurent Maréchal and a frieze by Jean-Hippolyte Flandrin. Note that it's closed in July and August.

During the Paris Commune, its bell towers, terrace and ramps were hit by shells fired from Cimetière du Père Lachaise.