Musée de Montmartre

This delightful 'village' museum showcases paintings, lithographs and documents illustrating Montmartre's bohemian, artistic and hedonistic past – one room is dedicated entirely to the French cancan. It's housed in a 17th-century manor where several artists, including Renoir and Raoul Dufy, had their studios in the 19th century. You can also visit the studio of painter Suzanne Valadon, who lived and worked here with her son Maurice Utrillo and partner André Utter between 1912 and 1926.

Allow ample time to stroll the museum gardens, named after Renoir, who painted his masterpieces Bal du Moulin de la Galette and Jardin de la rue Cortot while working in his studio here from 1875 to 1877. Find the tree strung with a swing to evoke the impressionist painter's famous work La Balançoire, also painted here. Follow the path to the end of the garden for a stunning 'secret' view of the Clos Montmartre vineyards and end your visit with a drink or light bite in the garden's enchanting Café Renoir (daily May to September, Wednesday to Sunday October to April). Museum admission includes an audio guide.