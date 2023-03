Just north of Montmartre's famous windmills, on place Marcel Aymé, watch a man pop out of a stone wall. Created by artist Jean Marais in 1989, the sculpture known as Le Passe-Muraille portrays Dutilleul, the hero of Marcel Aymé's short story Le Passe-Muraille (The Walker through Walls). Aymé lived in the adjacent building from 1902 until 1967.

Local lore says it is lucky to rub the figure's left hand (hence its rather polished, shiny finish).