Sister windmill to surviving Moulin Radet on the same street, this abandoned 18th-century windmill ground flour on its hillock perch above rue Lepic. It later became known as Moulin de la Galette after the guinguette (dance hall) – immortalised in Renoir's painting, Bal du Moulin de la Galette (1876), now in the Musée d'Orsay – that sprang up around its base in the 1830s.