One of 12 windmills that dotted the hill of Montmartre in the mid-18th century, Moulin Radet is one of just two remaining today. The Radet windmill dates to 1717 and was originally used to ground flour. Today the mill sits above a restaurant called Le Moulin de la Galette, after the guinguette (dance hall) that once existed by neighbouring windmill, Blute Fin.