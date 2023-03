Epitomising Montmartre's enchanting village-like atmosphere, the quartier has its own small vineyard. Planted in 1933, its 2000 vines produce an average of 800 bottles of wine a year. Each October the grapes are pressed, fermented and bottled in Montmartre's town hall, then sold by auction to raise funds for local community projects. It's closed to the public except for a handful of special events.