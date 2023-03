A 1.7km section of the now-abandoned Petite Ceinture ('little belt') railway line, which encircled central Paris from the late 19th century until the line closed to passenger trains in 1934 and freight trains in the early 1990s, opened in 2019. It's now a lovely green park with a nature trail. It intersects the Promenade Plantée 200m north of square Charles Péguy, where there's a jardin partagé (community garden).