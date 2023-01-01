Musée de l’Histoire de l’Immigration

This heavyweight museum documents the hot-potato topic of immigration through a series of informative historical displays that cover groups as diverse as the Vietnamese, Portuguese, Jews and Russians. The multimedia permanent collection called Repères (Landmarks) and the gallery of personal items donated by members of the public are emotive and informative. It’s housed in the lavish 1931 Palais de la Porte Dorée along with the Aquarium Tropical. Admission prices rise during temporary exhibitions.