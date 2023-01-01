Parc Zoologique de Paris

Paris' largest, state-of-the-art zoo focuses on the conservation of species and habitats, with camouflaged vantage points (no peering through fences). Its biozones include Patagonia (sea lions, pumas); the Sahel-Sudan savannah (lions, white rhinos, giraffes); forested Europe (wolves, lynxes, wolverines); rainforested Amazon-Guyana (jaguars, monkeys, anacondas); and Madagascar (lemurs). Tickets are slightly cheaper online.

Other creatures include manatees (sea cows). Animal-welfare groups have come out against the practice of keeping sea mammals in captivity, claiming it is debilitating and stressful for these creatures.