A little-known gem near Parc de Bercy, the Cinémathèque Française was originally created in 1936 by film archivist Henri Langlois. Devoted to the history of cinema, the permanent collection contains thousands of costumes, props (including some from Méliès’ classic A Trip to the Moon, featured in Hugo), early equipment, old advertising posters and short clips of a few classics. Temporary exhibitions usually take a behind-the-scenes look at a particular film. Enter via place Léonard-Bernstein by the park.

Its cinema screens up to 10 films daily.